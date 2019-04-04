

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A rally is planned at Queen’s Park today to protest provincial cuts to supervised injection facilities just as new numbers surface, which suggest that Toronto is coming of one of its deadliest months for overdoses on record.

New data provided by the city suggests that Toronto Paramedic Services responded to 474 calls for overdoses in March, 22 of which were fatal.

That is the highest number of overdose calls recorded since the city started tracking them in August of 2017 and the highest number of fatal overdose calls since 27 people died from overdoses in September, 2017.

The alarming numbers come one week after the provincial government announced that it would only fund six of the nine overdose prevention sites operating in Toronto.

The three remaining sites did receive an exemption from Health Canada to continue operating; however without provincial funding it is unclear for how long they will be able to keep their doors open.

At 12 p.m. today, a protest is planned for Queen’s Park.

During the protests, the group will be drawing attention to an open letter signed by 1,224 health care providers from 60 different cities who want the Ford government to reverse the cuts to supervised injection facilities.

“Healthcare providers will not simply stand aside and watch as NIMBISM and discrimination lead to the closure of lifesaving services,” Jess Hales, a nurse practitioner in Toronto’s downtown core, said in a press release. “These cuts are a form of social murder.”

Mayor John Tory has previously said that he is “deeply troubled” by the cuts to supervised injection facilities, however Premier Doug Ford has so far refused to reverse course, citing concerns from residents.

Earlier this week, he told one reporter at a news conference that “It’s alright for people to say, ‘Yes. Help ‘em, help ‘em, help ‘em.” but “if I put one beside your house, you’d be going ballistic.”

The supervised injection facilities in Toronto that no longer receive provincial funding include the St. Stephen’s Community House on Augusta Avenue and Street Health Community Nursing on Dundas Street East.

The Works, which is a city-run site at the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, is currently under review and has not yet been approved.

According to city data, a total of 3,745 visits to the facility in March, 66 of which resulted in an overdose.