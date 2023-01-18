A student who brought a replica toy gun to a middle school in Etobicoke on Tuesday allegedly showed it to other students in the boy's bathroom.

The principal of the Lanor Junior Middle School shared more details about the incident in another letter to parents and caregivers on Wednesday.

Robert Nigro said the student who was shown the replica weapon reported it near the time of dismissal.

"This allegation was taken very seriously. As soon as I had this information my priority was student and staff safety. All students were in class and the hallways were clear," Nigro wrote.

He added that he confiscated the item and confirmed it was a toy.

"This was done in a matter of minutes, prior to the dismissal bell at the end of the day," Nigro wrote.

He said there was no threat to the safety of the school community as the toy gun was immediately seized. The school was not put into lockdown.

Nigro noted that he later learned through his investigation that more than one student saw the toy gun.

"My priority then shifted to focusing on the impacted students, ensuring they were supported and informing the parents of all the students involved in the incident," he wrote.

No further information will be released about the incident as it is being investigated by Toronto police, but Nigro said, "please rest assured we are taking every step, in line with our policies and procedures, to ensure our school remains a safe learning and work environment for students and staff."

Toronto police told CP24 on Tuesday that officers were called to the school for a robbery but did not provide other details.

The incident comes less than a week after a gun was fired inside a bathroom at an East York school during an altercation involving six people.

Police said a school outreach worker who intervened was injured when the bullet ricocheted off the wall.

Speaking to CP24 Breakfast, Mayor John Tory said the city, the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto police are all working together to address the violence in schools.

"It's very frustrating for me… what kind of circumstances would cause a young person even to bring a replica gun to school because, you know, if you think of how badly that could have ended," Tory said.

"We're trying to put a team effort to this to make sure we do whatever we can to stem these incidents."

At an unrelated announcement, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was asked about the recent incidents and said the provincial government has increased mental health support and hired more staff to ensure schools remain a safe environment for all.

"(We) continue to provide after-school programs for kids, particularly vulnerable children in our communities. We continue to have staffing within our school that are trained on how to deescalate and intervene," Lecce said.

"We're doing all of that because we're committed to the safety of children. And we're working with school boards and law enforcement partners to make sure that these kids, when they're in our schools, they remain safe."

