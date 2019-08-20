

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city is asking the public to weigh in on whether one of three new Etobicoke streets should be named after late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Toronto residents can rank a list of 10 potential names in order of preference for three new streets being constructed as part of the transformation of the Six Points Interchange in Etobicoke.

In addition to Ford, other names on the list of possible street names include Jerry Howarth, the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays for 36 years, clinical psychologist Dr. Judith Pilowsky, and Darwyn Cooke, an award-winning comic and graphic artist who grew up in Etobicoke.

Diversity, and Indigenous names Adobigok and Biindagen, also made the shortlist.

Ford, who served as the city councillor for Etobicoke North for three terms and was the city’s 64th mayor from 2010 to 2014, died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer.

It not the first time city council has considered naming a piece of Toronto after the controversial politician.

In 2017, the city voted against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after Ford.

Speaking at the time of the vote, Doug Ford said his family was “disappointed but not surprised,” calling the decision “sheer politics.”

Mayor John Tory, who agreed to recommend renaming the stadium after Ford at the request of his family, acknowledged that the late mayor had made comments while in office that were “hurtful and disrespectful to some.”

Ford, who was beloved by many in Etobicoke North for personally returning the phone calls of his constituents and fighting against the “gravy train,” was no stranger to scandal.

He was frequently accused of making offensive remarks during city council meetings, including speaking out against donating funds to AIDS research because, he said, “If you are not doing needles and you are not gay” you won’t get the disease.

Some alcohol-induced antics also landed the late mayor into hot water on more than one occasion and his 2013 crack tape made international headlines.

Voting for the new street names will be open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and a panel of city officials will make recommendations on what names should be selected.

Etobicoke York Community Council will have the final say on what names are chosen.

At least one Indigenous name will be among the recommended names, the city says.

The results will be announced in the fall.