

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A new winter respite shelter will open in the downtown core on Sunday to house those displaced due to the closure of the shelter at the Moss Park armoury.

The new shelter, which is located at 354 George Street, is the former home of a youth detention centre and the facility, which is operated by the Homes First Society, has the capacity to house 100 people.

The province offered up the site earlier this month to help deal with the city’s ongoing shelter crisis. The facility officially opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The city will be providing transportation to the new shelter from the Moss Park armoury, which is scheduled to close on Monday.

An eighth winter respite site will open in the Annex sometime next week and will be converted into a permanent shelter later this year.

The 17,000 square foot Annex shelter, located at 384 Davenport Road, was purchased by the city to help curb overcrowding at sites across the city.