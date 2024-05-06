A new survey shows former councillor Carolyn Parrish is well ahead of her nearest rivals in Mississauga's mayoral race.

According to a survey released Monday, Parrish now sits at 37 per cent support among decided voters. That's followed by 20 per cent support for councillor and former MPP Dipika Damerla and 17 per cent for Coun. Alvin Tedjo.

Coun. Stephen Dasko has 11 per cent support among decided voters, while Brian Crombie, ex-husband of former mayor Bonnie Crombie, has seven per cent support.

The poll was conducted by Liaison Strategies for the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC) from April 29-30. It used interactive voice response technology to survey 907 Mississauga residents. Its has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.25 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

"So among decided voters, those who have made up their minds -- we take the undecided voters out of the equation, we've got Carolyn Parrish at 37 per cent with a (nearly) 20 point lead," Liaison Strategies Principal David Valentin told CP24. "It's quite an accomplishment for her right now, and, you know, a pretty big substantial lead at this point, given that we're a month away from Election Day in Mississauga."

The poll puts Parrish up eight point from the last poll, which was conducted March 21-22. Since then, Peter McCallion, son of former longtime mayor Hazel McCallion, dropped out of the race and threw his support to Parrish.

Valentin noted that on top of her already-large lead, Parrish is polling better with seniors than anyone else too.

"So the biggest group of voters that people are going to be targeting is always seniors, because seniors statistically speaking, are the most likely to go out and vote," Valentin said. "And among voters who are over the age of 65, Carolyn Parrish has a really big lead. It's actually even bigger than her overall lead in Mississauga. So this actually bodes really well for her."

He said her rivals will likely be looking to target seniors as the campaign heads into its final stretch.

However fewer people (just 25 per cent) are undecided as election day draws near.

"In survey after survey after survey, it's been going down, which makes sense," Valentin said. "This is the typical behavior we see during an election campaign. As more and more people see who's running, see what they want to do, they make up their mind, they decide where they're going to cast their ballots. So that's not surprising to us, necessarily."

While Parrish enjoys a strong lead, Valentin pointed out that many voters only start to pay attention in the final stretch of the race and there haven't been any debates yet.

Voters in Mississauga are set to head to the polls on June 10 to pick a new mayor.

The election was triggered when former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down in order to become the leader of Ontario Liberal Party.