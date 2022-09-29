New suspect charged in the case of woman found dead in Vaughan house fire
York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a female was found dead inside a home in Vaughan.
Published Thursday, September 29, 2022 6:38PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 29, 2022 6:38PM EDT
York Regional Police have charged a new suspect in connection with the death of a woman in a house fire in Vaughan last week.
Police were called to the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent on Sept. 23 to assist Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services battling a blaze.
Officers arrived to locate a woman inside the home unresponsive. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A subsequent autopsy determined the cause of her death was stab wounds.
Police later identified her as 64-year-old Naheed Askaryar.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged a 71-year-old man with first-degree murder and arson endangering life.
However, due to new information from the community, police said investigators uncovered additional evidence, resulting in the charges against the 71-year-old being withdrawn.
Also, the new evidence led to the arrest of a new suspect, identified as 43-year-old Ahmad Shekeb Askarzada, police said.
Askarzada has been charged with first-degree murder and arson endangering life.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.