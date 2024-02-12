Newfoundland song used in derogatory fashion in Super Bowl ad for Vrbo, critics say
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2024 11:53AM EST
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Vrbo's ad shows disappointed travellers discovering their vacation rental is overrun by squealing livestock, while the song “I'se the B’y” plays as background music.
The ad caused a stir on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night during the Super Bowl, with some saying the classic Newfoundland song was used to connote something stereotypically rural and undesirable.
Andrew Taylor, a St. John’s-based history student, says associating one of Newfoundland’s more treasured songs with farm animals is “unfortunate and disgusting.”
Korona Brophy, artistic director for the Celtic Fiddlers group, said in a post on X the ad was disgraceful and disrespectful and she wondered if it constituted a slur.
The vacation rental company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.