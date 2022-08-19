A Niagara police officer who made headlines nearly four years ago after he was shot during an altercation with a fellow colleague is facing charges following an alleged road rage incident while he was off-duty in St. Catharines last month.

On July 21, the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call about a road rage incident in the city.

Police said a man exited his vehicle and struck the window of another vehicle, causing damage and prompting the victim to call 911.

Police did not say where exactly the incident occurred.

No physical injuries were reported.

Niagara police said they identified the suspect as an off-duty officer from their service and requested the assistance of the Halton Regional Police Service to conduct an investigation.

On Aug. 17, Halton police arrested and charged 56-year-old Nathan Parker of St. Catharines with mischief under $5,000 and assault.

Parker is scheduled to appear in the St. Catharines courthouse on Oct. 25.

This is not the first time Parker is facing assault charges.

Niagara police confirm Parker was also involved in a shooting with a fellow police officer in Pelham, Ont. nearly four years ago.

In Nov. 2018, Parker and Niagara police Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan were investigating a traffic collision when they allegedly became involved in an altercation. Donovan subsequently discharged his firearm, sending Parker to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Donovan faced attempted murder and aggravated assault charges but they were ultimately dropped. At the time, Donovan's lawyer said the prosecutor thought there was no reasonable chance of conviction.

Parker faced three assault charges in the incident but those charges were also dropped, according to multiple media outlets, due to the possibility that Donovan might have lied on the stand during trial,.

Niagara police say Parker remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act and is not currently in the workplace.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Niagara police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation in St. Catharines to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from the Canadian Press