Niagara Falls will be lit up in blue and white tonight to celebrate the return of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays are playing their first home game at the Rogers Centre in nearly two years on Friday night and in honour of the homecoming, landmarks at the popular tourism destination, including the Canadian Horseshoe Falls and the American Falls, will be lit up in the team’s colours from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“Niagara Falls Tourism and our destination’s experiences are thrilled to join Canada in celebrating the return of the Toronto Blue Jays,” Janice Thomson, president and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

“The illumination of Niagara Falls in blue [and] white is a breathtaking welcome home for Canada’s beloved Blue Jays and a unique symbol of the united support the team has received from both nations these past two years.”

Blue and white will also adorn the Skylon Tower and Fallsview casino on Thursday night.

Due to border restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays played most of their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo for the 2020 and 2021 season.

On Thursday, Mayor John Tory thanked the City of Buffalo for hosting the team.

“We are so fortunate to have a supportive nearby U.S. city such as Buffalo that enabled our Jays to continue playing baseball during these difficult times. You and the residents of Buffalo opened your doors, your arms, and your hearts to our Jays and we are grateful for that,” Tory wrote.

“Seeing our Blue Jays playing again when the MLB season returned in 2020 and again this year has helped bring a much-needed sense of normalcy to Toronto fans while we worked to fight COVID-19 and get people vaccinated to bring this pandemic to an end and get on with reopening.”

Tory extended an invitation to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to visit Toronto and see a game at the Rogers Centre when border restrictions are eased.

“On behalf of the City of Toronto and its residents, I send my deepest thanks once again to you and your residents for ensuring Buffalo was the best ‘home away from home’ that the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans could ask for, Tory said.

“We have always been friends and this is just one more indication of a very special relationship.”

About 15,000 fans are expected to cheer on the team in Toronto on Friday when the Jays begin their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.