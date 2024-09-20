Niagara police have recovered a significant amount of stolen property following an investigation into a string of break-and-enters, including 20 computers that were taken from a Welland elementary school.

Police began an investigation into the break-and-enters earlier this month.

The authorities say that multiple search warrants were executed on Wednesday resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of the stolen goods.

The recovered items included $50,000 worth of power tools that were taken from two construction sites as well as 20 computers and multiple backpacks stolen from Quaker Road Public School.

Jonathan Mamone, 29, of Welland, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 as well as failure to comply with probation.

Steven Mamone, also 29, of Welland, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police continue to investigate.