

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Nine people have been shot, including a young girl, and a suspected shooter is dead after gunfire erupted on The Danforth Sunday night.

Shots were fired in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues at around 10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were transporting eight people to hospital with a range of injuries, including one child.

Witnesses in the area said they heard anywhere between 10 and 20 shots being fired. Some said they saw a gunman dressed in black opening fire on people in the area. Witnesses also described seeing a number of people lying on the ground in the aftermath of the shooting.

Toronto police said a total of nine victims were shot, including a young girl.

Police said the suspected shooter is dead and is not included in the tally of those shot.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene and a large swath of the area has been blocked off as emergency crews respond to the situation.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Police have provided few details so far but are appealing to all witnesses who were in the area to come forward. Investigators on scene said buses were waiting at Pape and Danforth avenues to transport witnesses to be interviewed.

The shooting happened on a warm summer night as hundreds of people were out on city streets enjoying the end of the weekend.