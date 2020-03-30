Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon have died following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the facility’s medical director confirmed to CTV News.

Dr. Michelle Snarr, the medical director of Pinecrest Nursing Home, told CTV News Monday that nine residents of the long-term care facility have died “so far” and more fatalities are expected.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said Thursday that three residents and 14 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials, who declared a respiratory outbreak at the facility on March 18, said while no additional tests have been conducted on residents, 35 others have developed symptoms.

“In following our provincial outbreak guidelines, we did not do any additional tests on residents as we already had confirmation the virus was in the home,” Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the medical officer of health for the local public health unit, said in a written statement released last week.

Two patients passed away last week and on Monday, Snarr confirmed that an additional seven patients have since died.

“This outbreak of COVID-19 is currently the largest outbreak in the province and really brings home how devastating and deadly this virus can be for older people in our communities,” Noseworthy said.

“I am asking everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus – if not to protect yourself but to protect others who need our care.”

The public health unit said after the outbreak was declared, staff followed “all proper procedures” to contain the virus.

Sick staff went into self-isolation at home and arrangements were made for them to be tested for the virus, officials said.

Residents were isolated, all group activities were suspended, and meals were no longer served to residents in the dining room.

The facility has been closed to visitors since March 14.

After the outbreak was declared, staff who were asymptomatic began wearing protective equipment, but officials say given the incubation period of COVID-19, many employees and residents were likely already infected with the virus.

“This is truly a horrible time for the families and friends of the residents, as well as our staff,” Mary Carr, the administrator of Pinecrest Nursing Home, said in last week’s news release.

“We have a number of medically fragile and vulnerable people living in our home; our residents are like family to our staff. Our sympathies go out to all of the families and friends of the people we have lost.”