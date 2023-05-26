A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.

Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

Police say that a youth has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

At this point investigators are not sure whether the youth was shot a replica gun or a real firearm, police say.

Police say that the suspect or suspects in the case remain outstanding.

The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders: