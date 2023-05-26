Nine schools placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of youth with possible gunshot wound in Brampton
Police tape is shown at the scene of a possible shooting investigation in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, May 26, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2023 12:42PM EDT
A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.
Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.
Police say that a youth has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
At this point investigators are not sure whether the youth was shot a replica gun or a real firearm, police say.
Police say that the suspect or suspects in the case remain outstanding.
The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders:
- Grenoble PES
- Greenbriar PES
- Goldcrest PES
- Holy Name of Mary CSS
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- St. Jean Brebeuf CES
- Judith Nyman PSS
- Chinguacousy PSS
- Williams Parkway PES