A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.

Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

Police say that a youth has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries. 

At this point investigators are not sure whether the youth was shot a replica gun or a real firearm, police say. 

Police say that the suspect or suspects in the case remain outstanding.

The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders:

  • Grenoble PES
  • Greenbriar PES
  • Goldcrest PES
  • Holy Name of Mary CSS
  • St. Thomas Aquinas
  • St. Jean Brebeuf CES
  • Judith Nyman PSS
  • Chinguacousy PSS
  • Williams Parkway PES