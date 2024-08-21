

An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

Selena Stronach filed a motion in an ongoing lawsuit last month, arguing media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her grandfather suggest it is likely the alleged misconduct "occurred in the corporate environment and included the misuse of corporate assets."

The court has dismissed her motion, finding there is “simply no evidence in the record that the requested documents exist.”

Even if there was evidence of such documents, the court says it is not convinced they would be relevant to the lawsuit, which centres on allegations of breach of fiduciary duty and oppression.

Frank Stronach, a 91-year-old billionaire businessman, has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants over a period of time starting in 1977 to earlier this year.

The alleged offences include rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

