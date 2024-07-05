A major closure will be an effect on GO Transit this weekend for those who use the Barrie Line.

Metrolinx says rail service on the line will be completely suspended this weekend, from July 6-7 in order to accommodate critical track work.

The agency says the work will "bring faster, more frequent go train service across the network."

Buses will be running to replace train service between Highway 407 bus terminal and Allandale Waterfront GO station.

Anyone needing to get between Highway 407 and Union stations will need to use subway service on the TTC.

"GO Busconnection times will be adjusted and there may be longer than usual wait times," Metrolinx said in a statement.

Customers are being encouraged to check schedules before travelling.

Rail service will resume on Monday, July 8, but Metrolinx warned that trains will travel more slowly on the line due to construction Monday and Tuesday.

Regular service will resume on July 10.

The following GO bus routes will be in effect to replace rail service July 6-7: