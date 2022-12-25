No injuries have been reported after a 3-alarm fire tore through a row house in Cabbagetown late Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Seaton Street, in the area of Sherbourne and Gerrard streets, just before midnight last night.

Firefighters were met with flames on the second floor and the situation was escalated to a third alarm.

They were eventually able to stamp out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Toronto fire said it took some time to search out all the fire in the walls.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.