No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a construction site near Kensington Market early Friday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at the site of the former Waverly Hotel at College Street and Spadina Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

Flames and smoke were visible at the busy intersection when firefighters arrived.

“We observed heavy fire in one of the top units resulting in burning materials dropping down onto the roof below which ignited a secondary fire. So crews were contending with two fires at the same time,” Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters.

There are no working elevators in the building right now, so firefighters had to haul their gear up the stairs to reach the unit.

“Crews made quick work of the fire,” Jessop said. “The building is under construction. At this time, there are no reports of injuries. We continue on scene right now to search for hotspots and extension, and to continue to ventilate the smoke out of the building.”

It’s not clear who was at the site when the fire started or how it started.

Jessop said the Toronto Fire investigations division will be looking into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

The intersection of College Street and Spadina Avenue was shut down because of the fire but reopened shortly after 9 a.m.