

Josua Freeman, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a luxury vehicle burst into flames in the parking lot at Fairview Mall Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the parking lot of the busy mall on Sheppard Avenue near Don Mills Road, at around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the engine compartment of the vehicle fully involved. A video sent to CP24 by a viewer showed flames leaping from the front of the Chrysler 300.

Two nearby vehicles were damaged but didn’t catch fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, but Toronto Fire said that saltwater from the road can sometimes spark engine fires when it interacts with components from car batteries, especially if wiring is old and cracked.

There is nothing to indicate that the fire was suspicious, Toronto Fire said.