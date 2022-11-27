No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. following reports of an explosion underneath the bridge.

Video posted to social media showed loud fiery explosions underneath the bridge and heavy smoke coming from the area.

Toronto Fire said they extinguished a fire at the spot, but did not say exactly what caught fire or how it started. They said there was "no confirmed evidence of any type of explosion involving fuel or propane tanks at this time.”

They said investigators with Toronto Fire will be probing the incident.

The busy bridge sits right next to the Fort York Library and a number of large condo towers.

Bathurst Street was closed for much of the night, but reopened around 6:30 a.m.