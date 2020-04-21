A large industrial fire sent huge plumes of thick black smoke sailing over Vaughan Tuesday afternoon, but thankfully caused no injuries.

Vaughan Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out at the exterior of a structure on Jacob Keffer Parkway, in the area of Keele Street and Rutherford Road. Nine fire trucks and 28 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Images sent to CP24 by viewers at around 2 p.m. showed thick clouds of black smoke visible from kilometres away.

“Master streams were used to quickly extinguish the fire,” Vaughan Fire said. “Fire investigators will determine the cause and origin of the fire.”

York Regional Police said the fire was originally reported as coming from burning plastic skids behind a manufacturing business.

Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly and no injuries were reported, police said.