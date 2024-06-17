No injuries were reported after another fire at a storage building which went up in flames days ago in the Leaside area.

Toronto Fire said crews attended the building at 25 Commercial Road, in the Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue area, after some debris reignited overnight. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

Paramedics were initially called, but were then cancelled. No injuries were reported.

The same building was the scene of a three-alarm fire which sent one person to hospital Friday

The cause of the initial fire is still being investigated.