

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Officers are investigating after shots were fired at a bar in Mount Dennis early Monday morning.

Police say shots were fired at a bar in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road shortly after midnight.

The windows of the building were shattered as a result of the gunfire and three shell casings were found at the scene.

Detailed descriptions of possible suspects or a suspect vehicle have not been released.

No one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.