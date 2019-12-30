No injuries after shots fired at bar in Mount Dennis
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 5:40AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 30, 2019 8:11AM EST
Officers are investigating after shots were fired at a bar in Mount Dennis early Monday morning.
Police say shots were fired at a bar in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road shortly after midnight.
The windows of the building were shattered as a result of the gunfire and three shell casings were found at the scene.
Detailed descriptions of possible suspects or a suspect vehicle have not been released.
No one was injured.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.