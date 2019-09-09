

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired in North York late Sunday night.

Gunfire rang out on Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

Police say evidence of gunshots were found at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Shell casings were located and a bullet hole was also found in a nearby building.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The shooting comes exactly two weeks after a shooting on Tree Sparroway that left two men injured.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.