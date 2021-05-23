No injuries after shots fired in North York
Police are investigating after shots were fired near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.
Share:
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 10:45PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in North York Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Shoreham Drive and Jane Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they did not locate any victims but found several shell casings.
They also located a number of vehicles with gunfire damage.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.