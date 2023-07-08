Transit riders were evacuated from a TTC bus on Saturday evening after it reportedly caught fire in North York.

Toronto police say they received reports of a bus on fire in the Steeles Avenue East and Alness Street area just before 8 p.m.

Everyone on the bus was evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to police.

No information has been released about what may have caused the fire.

Police and Toronto Fire remain on scene and are warning of possible delays in the area.

The eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are closed at Alness Street and police are urging drivers to consider alternate routes.