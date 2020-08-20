No injuries after two-alarm fire at highrise in North York
Crews remain on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a highrise in North York.
Crews are working to clear smoke from a North York highrise following a two-alarm fire on Thursday afternoon.
Officials say it appears the fire broke out on the balcony of a residential building on Sentinel Road, in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue.
The fire impacted units on both the fourth and fifth floor, Toronto Fire confirmed to CP24 on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters have managed to extinguish the blaze and are currently working to ventilate the building.
No injuries have been reported.