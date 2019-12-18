

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle lost control, struck a traffic light, and then crashed into a house in Richmond Hill.

Dash camera video of the incident, which occurred near Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue on Dec. 8, was released by police on Wednesday as a reminder to motorists to drive according to the conditions.

Police say as a driver was entering the intersection, they accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, propelling their vehicle forward.

The vehicle then took down a traffic light and crashed into a residence in the area.

Fortunately no one was injured in the collision, police say.

The driver was subsequently charged with careless driving.