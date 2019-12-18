No injuries after vehicle takes down traffic light, crashes into house in Richmond Hill
Police released dash camera video of a motorist colliding with a traffic light and house in Richmond Hill on Dec. 8. (York Regional Police/ Twitter)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:33PM EST
York Regional Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle lost control, struck a traffic light, and then crashed into a house in Richmond Hill.
Dash camera video of the incident, which occurred near Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue on Dec. 8, was released by police on Wednesday as a reminder to motorists to drive according to the conditions.
Police say as a driver was entering the intersection, they accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, propelling their vehicle forward.
The vehicle then took down a traffic light and crashed into a residence in the area.
Fortunately no one was injured in the collision, police say.
The driver was subsequently charged with careless driving.
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM - On a snowy day like today, where we are asking drivers to be extra careful, thought we'd share this video where the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Thankfully no one was injured.— York Regional Police (@YRP) December 18, 2019
Slow down, leave extra space and #GetToKnowYourPedals pic.twitter.com/wWUsAC1knL