No injuries in overnight shooting at Eaton Centre
Police are seen at the Eaton Centre entrance after a shooting on Sept. 19, 2019. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 7:07AM EDT
No one was hurt when a suspect opened fire at the Eaton Centre late Thursday night.
Sometime after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, witnesses told CP24 that a suspect in a vehicle approached the northeast corner of the Eaton Centre near the H&M store and opened fire.
Some witnesses said the suspect appeared to be firing with a rifle.
Dozens of people were on the sidewalk at the moment shots rang out.
Officers later located several bullet holes in the side of the building.
No injuries were reported.