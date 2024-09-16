No injuries were reported after an e-bike caught fire and exploded outside a supermarket in East York on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Pape Avenue, just north of Cosburn Avenue.

Toronto fire said they were called to that area at 1:30 p.m. for reports of an electric bicycle on fire beside a Food Basics store.

They said that a small explosion was also reported, possibly from the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery.

The fire is now out and crews are on hand checking for any remaining “extensions,” Toronto Fire Service told CTV News Toronto.

The southbound lanes of Pape Avenue are blocked at Cosburn Avenue due to the fire investigation.