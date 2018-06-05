

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a commercial plaza in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on Markham Road, near Lawrence Avenue East.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that the fire started in the basement of a plaza in the area and was very difficult to locate.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered heavy smoke conditions and had to breach dry wall to get to the fire.

Eckerman said the fire may have started in a storage unit in the basement.

He said crews do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

Eckerman said there is nothing to indicate that the fire is suspicious in nature and Toronto Fire investigators have not been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze.