

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a home under construction in the city’s west end collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire were called to a home on Homeview Avenue and Jane Street, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just after 1 p.m.

District Chief Stephan Powell said the structure had already collapsed onto an adjacent home when fire crews arrived.

He said the neighbouring homes had been evacuated. Toronto Fire said the homes appear to only sustain roof damage.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

Neighbours said the homeowner next door was present when the collapse happened.

"He was just shovelling snow and he heard something fall and he looked back and saw the house completely collapsed over," Sandy Da Cunha, who lives on the street, told CP24.

Powell said the building would be demolished pending approval by the insurance company.

The Ministry of Labour and city building inspectors have been called to investigate.