

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries have been reported following a partial house collapse in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire says that one side of the house on Harding Boulevard in the Kingston and Birhchmount roads area completely collapsed at around 11:15 a.m.

The cause of the collapse is not immediately clear but Toronto Fire says that renovations were going on in the basement when the first floor stared to give way.

They say that people were inside the home but got out safely.

Several nearby residences have been evacuated as a precaution.

Toronto Fire says that a shelter bus has been brought in for displaced residents.