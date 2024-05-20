No injuries were reported after an Oshawa residence was shot at early Monday morning, as officers canvass the scene for information.

Police say that they were called to a residence in the Thornton Road North and Adelaide Avenue West area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, officers located “numerous” shell casings in the area. Police said no victims were located.

Police say that they are canvassing the area and appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

This incident follows a string of shootings that happened over the weekend in the GTA.

These include a shooting in North York that left a man critically injured and a daylight shooting in Ajax. Police said they are investigating any possible links between the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Snow of the East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1617, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously.