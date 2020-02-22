

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





No one was injured after a shooting during an apparent road rage incident in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and The Bridle Path at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said multiple shots were fired from a vehicle into another vehicle.

Two children, a two-year-old and a 12-year-old, were inside the vehicle that was shot at, police said.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come.