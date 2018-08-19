No one injured after two-alarm fire at Scarborough highrise
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:40AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough this morning.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight at a highrise on Victoria Park Avenue, near Finch Avenue.
Toronto Fire says the incident was first reported as a balcony fire at the back of the building.
Smoke was visible when crews first arrived on scene and the fire was located in a sixth-floor bedroom.
Firefighters worker from the upper floors of the building to attack the blaze and it was extinguished a short time later.
Firefighters cleared the scene at around 3 a.m.