

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough this morning.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at a highrise on Victoria Park Avenue, near Finch Avenue.

Toronto Fire says the incident was first reported as a balcony fire at the back of the building.

Smoke was visible when crews first arrived on scene and the fire was located in a sixth-floor bedroom.

Firefighters worker from the upper floors of the building to attack the blaze and it was extinguished a short time later.

Firefighters cleared the scene at around 3 a.m.