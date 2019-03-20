No rules broken in selection of OPP head: Integrity commissioner
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a press conference in Toronto on December 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:41PM EDT
A report from the province’s integrity commissioner has found that Premier Doug Ford did not breach integrity rules in the hiring of Ron Taverner as OPP Commissioner.
However the report did find that the selection process was flawed.
More to come...