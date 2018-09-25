

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are not searching for any more suspects after two men were shot and a woman was stabbed inside an apartment in Rexdale this morning.

Officers were called to the third floor of a residential building in the area of Tandridge Crescent and Albion Road at around 8:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

“When they arrived there was all blood throughout the hallway there and they located an apartment where there were two male victims that had been shot and one female victim that had been stabbed,” Supt. Ron Taverner told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics previously said the first victim, believed to be a male in his 20s, sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in serious to critical condition.

The second victim, also believed to be a male in his 20s, was shot multiple times and his injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening.

The female victim was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Taverner confirmed that all three victims remain in hospital in stable condition and their injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

“We are not looking for any more suspects at this time. We have everything under control with that regard we believe,” he said.

Police were not immediately able to track down the firearm used in connection with the shooting and a search was conducted in the building and surrounding area.

A nearby public school was also placed under hold and secure during the search.

Police later confirmed that they had located and seized a handgun believed to have been used during the incident.

Taverner said police are continuing to review video surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

It is not clear if any charges have been laid at this time.