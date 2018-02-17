

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed for another week, meaning it will continue to grow.

No winning ticket was sold for last night's $55 million grand prize.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs -- and none of them were claimed.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 23 will now grow to approximately $60 million, and 16 Maxmillion prizes will be offered.