

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, one of the five Maxmillions prizes up for grabs will be shared by two ticket holders in Ontario.

Each will get $500,000.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 21 will grow to approximately $60 million, and players will have a shot at 16 Maxmillions prizes.