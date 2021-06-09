No winning ticket sold in $70 million Lotto Max jackpot; next draw will be worth $120 million total
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 5:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still unclaimed, with no winner in Tuesday night's draw.
However, 28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 14 winning tickets. Another six were sold in the Prairies, five in Quebec, two in British Columbia and one in the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.