Nordstrom announced earlier this week it will be shutting down all of its stores across the country, including the six locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Erik Nordstrom, CEO of the American fashion retailer, said Thursday the company does “not see a realistic path for profitability for the Canadian business.”

Here’s what you need to know before Nordstrom shuts down all of its stores for good.

WHEN IS NORDSTROM CLOSING? WILL THERE BE A CLOSING SALE?

The retailer said it plans to have a liquidation sale before it shuts down its luxury and outlet locations, though it will depend on court approval at a hearing set for around March 20.

Once it obtains court approval, the liquidation sale will start. Nordstrom says it anticipates the liquidation process will be finished by late June 2023, and after it is finished, the retailer confirmed their stores will close.

No other details were provided by the retailer about what kind of deals shoppers can expect during the sale. However, those with active gift cards will be able to use them for the liquidation sale, but for in-store purchases only.

WHERE CAN I SHOP IN PERSON IN THE GTA?

These are all of Nordstrom's store locations in the GTA:

Nordstrom Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, Ont.

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre, 260 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ont.

Nordstrom Yorkdale Centre, 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto, Ont.

Nordstrom Rack One Bloor, 731 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ont.

Nordstrom Rack Vaughan Mills, 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive #E4, Vaughan, Ont.

Nordstrom Rack Heartland Town Centre, 788 Boyer Boulevard, Mississauga, Ont.

CAN I STILL SHOP ONLINE?

Nordstrom.ca and its Canadian e-commerce platform shut down their operation following its announcement on Thursday.

The fashion retailer says no new orders or online returns will be processed on its website. Those who need to return online orders can do so at one of their stores up until “close of business” on March 17. After then, all sales are considered final, and returns and exchanges will no longer be accepted.

Anyone who has already placed an order before Nordstrom.ca closed on Thursday can still expect their packages to come through the mail – unless it was requested to pick up the order in-store.

If you have questions about your order, including tracking, the fashion retailer says you can call Nordstrom Canada Customer Care a 1-877-794-5304.

CAN I STILL MAKE A RETURN?

According to the fashion retailer, returns and exhanges can still be made up until March 17. After then, all sales are considered final and returns and exchanges will no longer be accepted.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

Several services have ceased following Nordstrom’s announcement Thursday, including shipping services, alterations for new fittings, personal or beauty stylist appointments, and curbside pick-ups and returns.

Those who already have already placed alterations orders before March 2 will have their garments finished by March 17 – and they must be picked up by then.

“If you do not pick up your order it will be considered a ‘return’ and the product will be sold during the liquidation sale,” the retailer said in a release.

All restaurants and food services inside Nordstrom stores, including Ebars, will cease operations on or before March 15.

Anyone with active Nordstrom Canada gift cards will be able to use them up until the end of the liquidation sale – for in-store purchases only.