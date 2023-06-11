After announcing its withdrawal from Canada earlier this year, retailer Nordstrom has revealed the last day shoppers will be able to take advantage of closing discounts before it shutters its Canadian locations for good.

On its website, Nordstrom says June 13 will be “your last day to shop.” However, depending on inventory, some stores may close earlier, it said.

Users are no longer able to shop online at Nordstrom.ca. However, the company says that orders placed through their website prior to March 2 will still be fulfilled.

Currently, the American department store chain is offering discounts of up to 80 per cent to Canadian shoppers as it looks to clear its inventory.

On March 2, the company announced it would close all its Canadian stores, including Nordstrom Rack, by the summer.

"We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business,” CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement at the time.

The next day, Nordstrom announced it would hold massive liquidation sales across its Canadian stores starting March 21.

The company currently operates six Nordstrom stores in Canada, alongside seven Nordstrom Rack stores.

In Toronto, Nordstrom locations can be found at 1 Bloor Street, Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and Sherway Gardens. In the Greater Toronto Area, there is a Mississauga location at Heartland Town Centre and a Vaughan location at Vaughan Mills.

Nordstrom first entered the Canadian market in 2014.