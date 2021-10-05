A North York high school is in lockdown after police responded to reports of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:40 p.m., police were called to George S. Henry Academy, near Highway 401 and Don Mills Road, for an alleged stabbing.

A short time later, Toronto Paramedics confirmed no victims were located.

Officers are still on scene and the lockdown remains in effect.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story.