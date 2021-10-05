North York high school in lockdown after reports of stabbing: police
Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at George S. Henry Academy in North York.
A North York high school is in lockdown after police responded to reports of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:40 p.m., police were called to George S. Henry Academy, near Highway 401 and Don Mills Road, for an alleged stabbing.
A short time later, Toronto Paramedics confirmed no victims were located.
Officers are still on scene and the lockdown remains in effect.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing news story.