A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an overnight shooting in North York that left a second man injured as well.

It happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Abraham Welsh Road, east of Weston Road. Toronto police said gunfire rang out in the area at around 12:08 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after officers located him with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken into surgery and there’s no update so far on his condition.

The second victim sustained minor injuries and was assessed at the scene.

Officers were spotted combing a plaza parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape early Tuesday morning. Multiple evidence markers were also visible on the ground.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and no suspect description has been released so far.