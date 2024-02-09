North York stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
Toronto police and paramedics respond to a stabbing near Jane and Finch on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
Published Friday, February 9, 2024 9:38PM EST
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in northwest Toronto Friday evening.
The Toronto Police Service said it received a report of a stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at 8:20 p.m.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
The suspect and victim were known to one another, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.