Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo is scheduled to have his second parole hearing later this month.

The Parole Board of Canada has confirmed that Bernardo is “tentatively scheduled” for a hearing on June 22.

It comes nearly three years after his last hearing, where he was promptly denied both day and full parole following a mere 30 minutes of deliberations by the panel members.

During that hearing, Bernardo argued that low self-esteem drove him to commit a series of horrific crimes throughout the 1980s and early 1990s and that he was no longer a danger to society.

The mother of one of his victims, however, urged the board to keep Bernardo in jail and said that the hearing had brought back horrible memories of his “unspeakable and brutally sadistic acts” and put her family through “emotional hell” once again.

Bernardo has been behind bars since his 1995 conviction for first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French.