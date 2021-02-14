The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario dipped below 1,000 today but just 122 new cases were confirmed in Toronto, suggesting that there is yet another issue with the data Toronto is reporting to the province.

Provincial health officials logged 981 new infections today, down from more than 1,300 on Saturday and nearly 1,500 one week ago.

In her tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott did not say there was an error in data reporting today but did indicate that just over 100 new cases were confirmed in Toronto, which has repeatedly experienced issues in providing case numbers to the province after migrating to the provincial data reporting system.

Toronto reported 433 new infections on Saturday and over the past seven days, the city has confirmed an average of 312 new cases each day.

In the daily epidemiological summary released by the province today, it indicates that Toronto Public Health case counts "may fluctuate" following the health unit's migration.

Today's total marks the third time in the past month the number of daily cases has dropped below 1,000 but on all three occassions, it appears the case counts were artificially low due to data reporting errors involving Toronto Public Health.

Another 209 cases were reported in Peel Region today and 171 were confirmed in York Region today.

Nearly 49,000 tests were processed by provincial labs over the past 24 hours and the Ministry of Health says today's provincewide positivity rate is 2.6 per cent, down from 2.8 per cent last week. The seven-day average of new infections has dipped to 1,094, down from 1,428 last Sunday.

Another 42 virus-related deaths were logged today, the highest single-day death toll recorded over the past 10 days. Seventeen long-term care residents are among the deaths confirmed today.

The seven-day average of deaths reported in a single day continues to trend downward, dropping from 45 last Sunday to just 27 today.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care at Ontario hospitals also dropped to 705 today, according to the latest data released by the province. That is down from 926 one week ago.

Intensive care admissions have also dipped from 335 last week to 292, though it should be noted that in recent weeks, the province's count of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has consistently been lower than the number reported by Critical Care Services Ontario.

The epidemiological summary notes that more than 10 per cent of of hospitals did not submit data to the province today and the number of hospitalized patients will likely increase "when reporting compliance increases."

Ther number of active infections in the province now stands at 12,047, down from 14,799 one week ago.

Another nine cases involving variants of concern have been in the province, bringing the total confirmed number of B.1.1.7 variant cases in Ontario to 303, along with six confirmed B.1.351 cases and one P.1 variant case.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.