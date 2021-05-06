The number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Ontario jumped above 3,400 today after falling below 3,000 for the past two days but virus-related hospitalizations still appear to be on the decline.

Ontario is reporting 3,424 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, up from 2,941 on Wednesday and 2,791 on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average of daily cases continues to trend downward week-over-week. The average number of new infections each day in Ontario now stands at 3,369, down from 3,810 last Thursday and 4,176 two weeks ago.

Ontario's active caseload dipped to 34,377 today, down from 38,438 lab-confirmed cases last week.

With 26 new virus-related deaths confirmed today, the average daily death toll in Ontario is now 26, three fewer than the average reported seven days ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, with 54,118 tests processed over the last 24 hours, the provincewide positivity rate is 6.8 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent last week.

The province is also reporting that there are now 1,964 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals, down from 2,248 last week. Ontario also saw a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care week-over-week.

The Ministry of Health says there are 877 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU, down from 884 one week ago.

Of the new cases logged today, 958 are in Toronto, 900 are in Peel Region, 291 are in York Region, 175 are in Durham Region and 155 are in Hamilton.

Ontario has now administered more than 5.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, officials said thanks to consistent, increased supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, about 65 per cent of all Ontario adults should receive their first shot by the end of the month.

For a two-week period, the province has opted to send 50 per cent of all incoming doses to hot spot communities in an effort to vaccinate those who are most at-risk of infection.

Experts have said that diverting doses to hot spot neighbourhoods will drive down overall case counts, hospitalizations and deaths in the province but many have said the strategy should be extended beyond the planned two-week period. Ontario intends to return to per capita distribution on the week of May 17, officials have confirmed.

On Wednesday, Canada became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children over the age of 12 but Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a member of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force, said it may be some time before the province begins to inoculate younger members of the population.

"I don't think we are actually going to start to get needles into arms probably until June, July because we still have a lot of people clearly that still need a first dose," he said.

Bogoch said the approval of a vaccine for more age groups is "good news all around."

"You can create safer schools, create safer activities for young adults and it just helps reduce community transmission," he said.