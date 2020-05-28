The number of new COVID-19 cases has jumped back up again after cases dipped below 300 for two days in a row this week.

In the province’s epidemiological summary released today, 383 new cases were reported in Ontario, up from the number of new cases reported over the past two days.

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the virus yesterday and 287 the day prior, marking the lowest numbers of new cases seen in the province in nearly two months.

Despite the spike in new cases reported today, it still signals that case growth appears to be on the decline in the province.

Ontario saw more than 400 new cases of the virus for five consecutive days prior to this week's drop.

“Our positivity rate has dropped from six and seven per cent to 3.5 per cent – that’s the lowest it’s been in a long time,” Dr. David Williams told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“’We want to maintain our testing and at the same time see our cases stay down in the regard."

The positivity rate reported today was just over two per cent as the province once again ramps up testing.

According to today's data, 17,615 tests were processed over a 24-hour period yesterday, the highest number of tests completed in several days.

The number of virus-related deaths continue to increase.

Ontario reported 34 more deaths today, up 2 from the 32 reported yesterday.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Ontario now stands at 2,189, according to data collected by the province's Integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS).

Of the total 26,866 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 20,673 are now considered to be resolved.

Other highlights from today’s data: