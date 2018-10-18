

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An elementary school teacher in Oakville, who also worked as a girl’s hockey coach in the wider area, is in custody after allegedly luring children over social media.

Halton Regional Police say they conducted an investigation into the teacher, alleging he sought out children between the ages of 12 and 15 over Facebook, Instagram and Omegle.

Omegle is a web-based application that connects people randomly and anonymously to participate in text or video chats.

Authorities allege the manused the alias “Cody Clarke,” and “@clarkie1833.”

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect identified as Christopher Rollo, 52, and charged him with two counts of luring a child via computer, possession of child pornography and personation with intent.

Rollo current works as a teacher at Joshua Creek Public School in Oakville.

Halton District School Board Executive Officer of Human Resources Debra McFadden says Rollo was placed on paid home assignment prior to the start of the school year in September.

McFadden said the school board was first made aware of the allegations against Rollo some time in August.

Parents of students at Joshua Creek PS were informed of the charges via email on Thursday morning.

“Student safety is of paramount concern to the board and as soon as we became aware of the police investigation, measures were taken to ensure Mr. Rollo did not return to the school,” McFadden wrote in an email.

Police say he also worked as a coach at Burlington City Rep Hockey Club from 2005 to 2006, Burlington Girls Hockey Club from 2010 to 2015 and Flamborough Girls Hockey Club from 2016 to 2017.

Rollo was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Todd Martin at 905-465-8983.